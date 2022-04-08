A Bugatti Chiron is being recalled over a single loose screw

A Bugatti Chiron has been recalled due to a single loose screw.

The recall, issued on March 28th, covers just one 2018 Chiron, and explains how just one loose screw could affect the functionality of the crash support on the car.

It says: “During an internal process check on the torque wrench system, one screw has been identified to be safety relevant and below the intended torque specification range.”

The discovery was made through an internal process, which identified that the single Chiron in question may a screw loose.

When the information came to the automakers attention, they analyzed all screw connection data from every Chiron produced before identifying the car in question as one that needed attention.

It's interesting, as it showcases just how much detail goes into the production of these hypercars. They keep record of exactly how tight specific bolts and screws are on specific cars, as well as recording exactly which tools are used to do what task.

The information is so incredibly detailed, it reads: “One of two screws, fastening a front frame support, is 50% below the defined torque (9NM instead of min. 19Nm).”

The car is powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre V16 and according to Bugatti, it delivers 1,102 kW and 1,599 Nm of torque.