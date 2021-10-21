A car that looks like a WiFi router?

The bizarre United Nude Lo-Res Car is here to show you what a Lamborghini Countach looks like in very low resolution.

Spoiler alert, it looks like a giant WiFi router.

The concept car is one of four prototypes that was commissioned by United Nude, a footwear company. Dubbed the “Lo-Res Car,” it's based on an abstract, low-resolution version of the Lamborghini Countach, like you'd find in an old-school video game.

It features clear tinted polycarbonate body panels over a steel chassis, an electrically-actuated clamshell-opening body, front and rear light bars, tandem seating, and a chrome hexagonal steering wheel.

The Petersen Automotive Museum acquired the vehicle around three years ago, and it's now being auctioned at no reserve in Los Angeles, California.

Although the car doesn't have a street licence, amazingly, it's somewhat drivable! It has a KDS 5-kilowatt electric motor with a single-speed transmission.

The auction plans to raise funds, with 50% of proceeds going to The Petersen Automotive Museum, and the other 50% to Energy Independence Now.