A closer look at the Lexus Electrified Saloon concept

Photos shared on Twitter give us a closer look at the Lexus Electrified Saloon Concept, showing us the side and rear view of the car.

Featuring a downwards-facing nose and relatively large inlets in the front fascia by EV standards, the concept bears resemblance to the current IS Saloon.

The two cars have similar rooflines and Y-shaped taillights, though the arching shape at the nose is more aggressive on the concept. It's along the lower portion of the body where the most obvious differences are. The electrified saloon has an outlet behind the front wheels and a smoother flare for the rear wheel arch.

From the rear, there's a crease running from behind the front wings/fenders to the base of the C-pillar. The roof flows more smoothly into the rear quarter panel compared to the current IS too.

The lack of visible exhaust pipes in these images indicates that the vehicle will be electric, however, whether this is fully electric or PHEV with hidden exhaust pipes isn't clear.