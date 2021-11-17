A closer look at the new Batmobile

The first full-length trailer for the latest Batman rendition was released last month, giving us the first look at the iconic Batmobile.

The car appears in a few darkly-lit scenes within the trailer, but now the Batmobile has been spotted outside the Warner Bros hotel in Abu Dhabi, giving us an even clearer picture.

In the film, Robert Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne chasing down a serial killer known as The Riddler. Of course, the Batmobile is really the star of the show though, but it appears in this film a bit different to what we're used to.

In comparison with the Tumbler we see in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, the new take on the Batmobile resembles an old-school American muscle car, with some added crime-fighting modifications of course.

Photos shared on Twitter show off the Batmobile's wide fenders, imposing bumper battering ram, and vented hood (which glows red). We can also spot the Batmobile's side exhausts and side steps, which we didn't get to see in the trailer.

There are a few more details we haven't seen, like the exposed rear-mounted engine. But according to the trailer, the new Batmobile will have a jet propulsion system that shoots flames.

The front looks like it was inspired by a 1960s Chevrolet Camaro. And the rest of the design incorporates elements from both the Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger.

From what we've seen so far, the Batmobile will see plenty of action in the upcoming movie, with the trailer showing it jumping through fire and ramming Penguin's car in a chase scene, causing it to flip over.

The Batman started filming in January 2020 and faced several production delays because of Covid, and had its release date shifted twice. But it's set to hit theatres in NZ on March 4th, 2022.