A collection of rare cars up for auction after owner was arrested for drug trafficking

A huge collection of cars is up for auction after the owner was arrested for drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession.

The collection features 27 rare vehicles, which would make any car enthusiast drool. While some of the vehicles have been heavily modified, many are factory standard.

The bulk of the collection is made up of MkIV A80 Toyota Supras and E46 BMW M3s. There are 17 Toyota Supras, with mileage ranging from 8,169 miles (13,147km) to 123,732 miles (199,127), and 10 of the cars have mileage under 50,000 miles (80,467km). One of these cars is naturally aspirated, and the other 12 are turbocharged. 8 of the Supras have a manual transmission too.

The 5 BMW E46's are all M3s, with variety pretty similar to the Toyotas, but the standout is the convertible example.

As for the rest of the collection, there are two Honda S2000s, two Mitsubishi Lancer Evos, and two Nissan 350Zs (one of which is modified to look like an Aston Martin). There's also an F82 BMW M4, an E92 BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition, and an Acura Integra Type R that has some modifications.

The collection belonged to 41-year-old Cory Taylor from Massachusetts who ran a huge marijuana trafficking operation. He was caught during a routine traffic stop with 62.5kg of marijuana in his vehicle on his way to make a delivery. Police found 24 illegal weapons, 22.6kg of marijuana, and stacks of cash worth over $4 million dollars at his home, which was a fire station he'd converted into a luxury home.

He was clearly a car enthusiast, as all the vehicles were kept in impeccable condition and had been properly maintained and stored. The fire station he'd converted to his home also had rows and rows of car lifts.

The whole collection is now being auctioned off by Stanley J Paine auctioneers, with each car having a starting price of $5,000 USD with no reserve. Bidding starts on June 4th, and there'll surely be a lot of interest in the cars.