A collector's dream: Inside the gorgeous machines set to cross Kiwi auction block

Usually when we write about auctions containing numerous dream cars we are referring to an event taking place in a faraway land, but this one is happening right here in New Zealand.

With an incredible variety, the Webb's 'Collectors' Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia' is set to take place on the 13th of December at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland at 2.30PM.

No matter your taste in cars, we can almost guarantee that there will be something there for you, with lots ranging from a 1923 Rolls-Royce, through to a 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230L, and a Nisan Skyline GT-R.

While we'd love to take every one of these gems home, there are a few in particular that caught our eye, one being a 1972 Ford Falcon XY Shaker that was sold in South Africa.

Interestingly, this car was one of the 1,824 Falcon GTs that made it over to South Africa, and sold locally as the Fairmont GT, which was also known as the Super Rhino.

Aside from the naming conventions, it's exactly the same as a regular Falcon GT in every way. This one features 351ci V8 from Ford USA that's paired with an automatic transmission.

It was first brought into New Zealand back in 2018, and still wears the all-important MS 33 ID tags that confirm its authenticity.

Another interesting vehicle is the 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera Superport Convertible. As well as being an extremely sought-after aircooled Porsche, this car is interesting because of the Supersport badge.

A very limited number of these 911s were built, and while they wear a Turbo body, it's no different from a regular 911 on the inside, giving it just a £10,000 sticker price over the latter back in the '80s.

You might not have heard of a Renault Alpine GTA before, but DRIVEN's Deputy Editor David Linklater assures me that it's up there on the cool scale.

Its body is completely made of plastic, giving it a curb weight of just 1,100kg, which is quite a big deal when it's powered by a 2.9-litre V6 that makes 120kW.

Just 19 of these French Corvettes were sold new in New Zealand, and it retailed for around $120,000 back in its day, which wasn't cheap.