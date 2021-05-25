A dying breed: Ultra-rare Aston Martin Rapide AMR emerges for sale in NZ

Before SUVs ruled the automotive roosts, sedans were the vehicle of choice for those in need of space for the whole family, and having a large engine was a nice bonus.

These days, performance sedans seem to be a dying breed due to the rise of the SUV, and it's a matter of time before the sun sets on cars like Aston Martin's Rapide AMR.

Equipped with the Aston Martin Racing (AMR) package, just 210 of these handmade beauties rolled out of the factory over in England.

Equipped with four doors, four seats, and room for a heap of luggage in the boot, this Rapide is all that anyone with responsibilities needs. You can even fix two child seats in the second row.

Putting it above other performance sedans in our books, this Rapide AMR features a hand-built 6.0-litre V12 engine beneath the bonnet, capable of producing 432kW and 630Nm of torque.

In true purist fashion, this power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transaxle, and power is split between the rear wheels using a limited-slip differential.

Given that this is the AMR model, it gets a carbon fibre splitter at the front and a larger rear diffuser. On the inside, the upholstery matches the Mariana Blue exterior and is accented by carbon fibre.

Click here to view the listing