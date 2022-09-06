A fictitious makeover of a Toyota Supra A70 has car lovers drooling

A fictitious modern-day makeover of a Toyota Supra A70 has left car lovers drooling, as the '80s iconic is re-envisioned with a refreshed wedge body.

The renderings were brought to life by Hakosan Designs, who shared them on Instagram to show off the theoretical A70 Supra restomod.

Iconic to the A70, the car has a thin black strip at the front, but the restomod features LED headlights and turn signals, rather than the original pop-ups. The fog lights have also been replaced by bright red LEDs, making them appear more modern.

The car also sports a huge set of flared wheel arches which give the car an aggressive presence, and retro-inspired black and silver wheels have been fitted with flared rear wheel arches that look rather boxy and squared.

The rear fascia has also seen a dramatic change, with the inclusion of a wraparound LED taillight and an illuminated Supra logo. It sports a large rear wing, a striking rear diffuser, and twin central-exiting tailpipes.

At present, we can only dream of what this would look like in the flesh. But perhaps a A70 Supra owner will let Hakosan Designs have a go at making a real one.