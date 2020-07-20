A half-million dollar Subaru? Rare rallying warrior out to break records

As far as ultimate Japanese sports cars from the 1990s go, there's a distinct handful that sit above the rest. Obviously the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R and twin-turbo Mk4 Toyota Supra are favourites, but arguably even more special are the motorsport-inspired homologation specials and limited-edition oddities from the period.

Cars like the Subaru Impreza 22B STI.

The 22B isn't actually a homologation special, per se. Rather, it was a commemorative muscle flex designed to celebrate Subaru's 40th anniversary and its third World Rally Championship manufacturers title in a row. This was, in effect, the Japanese marque's take on 'the ultimate' Impreza. And it was limited, too, with less than 500 produced.

Read more: Honda madness — 20-year-old Civic sells for over $100,000 in Japan

Although there's no one noted definition for what '22B' is named after, most suspect it's named after the car's bored-out 2.2-litre EJ22G engine and its Bilstein suspension. There's much more to the 22B as well, of course, from the WRC-inspired fenders and the wider track and tyres that reside underneath, to the extra power that extra 200cc of capacity and other under-bonnet tweaks produced.

At the time, Subaru said the 22B made 280hp (208kW) in accordance to Japan's gentleman's agreement on power figures. But, the reality is more in the realm of 300hp (223kW) — enough for a sprint to 100km/h to take just five seconds.

As the prices of Japanese classics have increased, highly limited models like the 22B have been sucked into the same vortex.

This particular one has appeared with UK-based sellers Appreciating Classics. And, it's very likely the best-condition 22B on the planet. Along with being visually perfect, from the paint to the condition of the wheels to the cabin, it has just 271 miles (436km) on its odometer.

"Originally purchased as a family investment in 1998, imported new from Japan – it has remained with the same family since brand new," says the seller. "Driven only a couple of times when new, and then the car has been stored away with regular starting and turning of wheels to ensure all was still good as it should be.

"For piece of mind the car has undergone a full major service using genuine parts, this included the cambelt, pulleys, water pump, fluids and so on. The original items still remain with the car."

As per the headline, all of this mint-ness comes at a significant cost.

This 22B is listed for sale for £295,000 — or approximately $565,000. It's hard to say whether it's actually worth that value. Models that have healthy amounts of mileage on them are still offered for sale for six-figure sums.

To view Subarus listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here