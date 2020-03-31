A hatchback with almost 500hp: tuner announces wild Mercedes-AMG upgrade

For months, we've been singing the virtues of Mercedes-AMG's numbers dynamo four-cylinder fitted to the upcoming A45 hyper hatch.

It's the most powerful four-cylinder engine that anyone's ever produced; making a stonking 310kW of power and 510Nm of torque in its most extreme 'S' designation. Note that all the AMG A45s that are to be sold in New Zealand are S models.

The majority of people would probably be happy with figures like this, especially when packaged in a little all-wheel drive pocket rocket. But, for the exclusive few who want even more power in their A45, there's another option.

German tuning firm RaceChip has confirmed its first performance package for the A45, in the form of an engine re-map. Once complete, power goes up from 310kW to a booming 360kW — or 485hp in the old language.

The tune can take as little as 30 minutes to complete, making it one of the simplest ways to dump power into a car.

The catch? Well, there's quite a few actually. For one, doing something like this is highly likely to decimate any existing Mercedes warranties.

And it's also worth mentioning that in a complex car like the A45, the transmission's gearing and collaboration would probably need some attention.

Still, AMG owners are known to be fond of a spot of aftermarket tuning. Expect packages like these to only become more and more prevalent.

