A huge collection of 375 rare, rotary-powered cars being sold

A huge collection of rare, rotary-powered cars currently sitting in a Louisiana warehouse is slowly being sold.

The collection took over 40 years to build and contained 375 vehicles, including Mazda RX-7s of all generations, RX-3s and the Mazda Rotary Pickup.

The owner, Jose Zeda, was a rotary-obsessed, speed-shop-owning racer. He passed away in 2020 and his son, Tito Valderrama, has been gradually selling the collection since.

Valderrama told Road & Track that he and his father collected cars from across the United States together. "Every car we had here had a story."

"Anything that had a rotary in it, we had it," said Valderrama.

His wife posted the cars on Facebook Marketplace, which saw the sale hit a frenzied new level.

"She put it up at 8 o’clock or so, and by midnight we had probably 2000 messages from people," said Valderrama. "I hate it. Right now I am getting messages after messages."

The post has since been taken down, but featured photos of a widebody RX-7, a bright-yellow Rotary Pickup and an RX-4.

While Valderrama is clearing out the collection, there are cars that will remain with the family, including a third-generation RX-7 with a full Veilside widebody kit and an RX-3 modified for racing.

But most of the vehicles will need to find a new home. This is something Valderrama is still coming to terms with.

"Every single car that leaves the shop is a little piece of me that is being taken away," he said.

There are still around 70 cars available.