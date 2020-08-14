A Hybrid Toyota Hilux? Zooming with DRIVEN

We’re back to our roots this week, thanks to Auckland’s re-entry to Level 3, where it all started for Zooming with DRIVEN: on Zoom! Hosted by Coast’s Sam Wallace and the DRIVEN motoring team, we’re all working from home this week, but the show can go on, this week debating the best utes for sale at DRIVEN.co.nz on a $20k budget, then we double that budget and go showroom shopping for a brand new $40k double cab ute.

Sam rambles on and on about his love for the Toyota RAV4 and electric cars, we play the Car Quiz with a surprise winner (can Sam finally crack a win this week?!), and a challenge is discussed and issued.

