Home / News / A hybrid version of the Toyota Hilux ute is on its way

A hybrid version of the Toyota Hilux ute is on its way

By Driven • 15/08/2020
Search Driven for Toyota for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

This month’s Toyota New Zealand (TNZ) virtual media conference for the new Yaris supermini also put a firmer timeline on the much-talked-about hybrid version of the big-selling Hilux ute.

Hybrid is now a huge focus for TNZ, with petrol-electric passenger vehicles and SUVs outselling their conventional combustion-engined equivalents for the first time year-to-date.

“We expect this trend to continue and even expand into commercials,” says TNZ chief executive Neeraj Lala. “We hope to have Hilux hybrid enter the market before the end of next year”.

To view all Toyota Hilux models currently listed on DRIVEN, click here

Diesel or petrol? Exactly what form the Hilux powertrain will take is still unclear, but TNZ has confirmed that it will be a mild hybrid, meaning that the high-voltage power system will assist the combustion engine and power high-drain electrics, rather than enabling zero-emissions EV-mode driving.

TNZ has promised that the cleaner Hilux will still “do everything a Hilux needs to do”.

There’s more happening in the Toyota hybrid space before then. Following this month’s Yaris launch, a Yaris Cross SUV hybrid will follow in September-October.

Early next year we’ll see the new Land Cruiser 300-series, which also embraces a hybrid engine option. Then there’ll be a hybrid Highlander. Both models will be petrol V6.

Following the phenomenal success of the RAV4 hybrid, TNZ is also working on getting the RAV4 Prime plug-in into the Kiwi market, although that’s not an easy task. Toyota has only just started making the vehicle in right-hand drive and at this stage it’s only sold in Japan.

By Driven • 15/08/2020

Tags

Toyota
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Toyoace Toyoace Flat Deck 2008 Petrol 5 Speed Manual Toyota Toyoace Toyoace Flat Deck 2008 Petrol 5 Speed Manual
Toyota Toyoace Toyoace Flat Deck 2008 Petrol 5 Speed Manual

$19,987

Toyota Hilux Sr5 4Wd 3.0Td Dc 5M Toyota Hilux Sr5 4Wd 3.0Td Dc 5M
Toyota Hilux Sr5 4Wd 3.0Td Dc 5M

$38,990

Toyota Hilux Sr5 Cruiser Td Dc 2. Toyota Hilux Sr5 Cruiser Td Dc 2.
Toyota Hilux Sr5 Cruiser Td Dc 2.

$53,990

Toyota Hilux 2WD 3.0L Turbo Diesel 5 Speed Manual Extra Cab Ute Toyota Hilux 2WD 3.0L Turbo Diesel 5 Speed Manual Extra Cab Ute
Toyota Hilux 2WD 3.0L Turbo Diesel 5 Speed Manual Extra Cab Ute

$24,990

We Recommend