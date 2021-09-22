A Porsche 928 from Risky Business sold for a ridiculous amount

A Porsche 928 from Risky Business just sold for a ridiculous $1.98 million USD.

That's roughly 100 times more than you'd expect to pay for your average Porsche 928 on the used market!

The 1979 Porsche 928 sold at auction in Texas, and was one of three cars used in the filming of Risky Business. It was the car that received the most screen time (and seat time from the cast) in the 1983 flick, and was one of the two cars used during Tom Cruise's iconic car chase scene.

It features signatures from several cast members including Bronson Pinchot, Joe Pantoliano, Curtis Armstrong, and Francine Locke.

Interestingly, the car was originally painted white, but was refinished in gold for the movie. It has since been stored in a climate-controlled environment when not on display. It was exhibited at Porsche Cars North America for a year, and was also part of the Petersen Automotive Museum's influential Porsche Effect Exhibit.

This famous Porsche also features in a documentary made following the Risky Business filmmakers in their quest to find the perfect car for the movie.

The car is powered by a 4.5-litre naturally-aspirated V8 with 219 hp and 254 lb-ft (344 Nm) of torque. It's got a manual five-speed transmission driving the rear wheels, allowing the 928 to hit 96 km/h in just 6.8 seconds, and a top speed of 230 km/h.

While we don't know exactly who purchased the car, we can expect that whoever it is won't be holding anyone up on the motorway on-ramps.