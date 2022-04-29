A pre-production Ford Mustang Mach-E was accidentally painted Bubblegum Pink

It all happened because the paint shop forgot to clear the paint guns after painting a white basecoat and before attempting to paint a Red Clearcoat, making the pre-production model the first (and only) ever pink Mustang Mach-E.

The photos were posted to Facebook by Mechatronics Engineer, Alexis Aguilar Gomez, who was working as a contractor at Ford’s Cuautitlan Plant overviewing paint and external defects during the EV’s pre-production phase in 2020.

Gomez says the project for the Mach-E had two pre-production stages before mass production kicked off.

“During these phases, the first units were test subjects for various things, usually quality tests, some of these units had minor or major defects since the body area and often were used as test mules for the rest of the process as practice.”

This particular vehicle had already been painted a few times, as it was being used to test the quality of the paint.

“This pink one had like 3 other paint layers underneath and after it was accidentally painted pink, it remained on the paint area for a couple of days standing by and eventually was resprayed again for test,” Gomez says.

These units "The Mules" are then resprayed or otherwise fixed to be closer to production quality, and sold at a discount to Ford employees or kept as display units for the company.