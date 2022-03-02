A sneak peek at the all new Mazda CX-60 ahead of its unveiling

Mazda’s new flagship model, the first-ever CX-60, has been confirmed for New Zealand and is set to be unveiled on 9 March 2022.

Mazda has created a new colour for the car. The reflective white paint crafted specifically for the CX-60 highlights contrasting light and shadow.

The CX-60 looks similarly sized to the recently updated CX-5 but comes with a front-engine, RWD-based platform, and a longer bonnet. The sneak peek reveals details of the vehicle, like LED lights with vertical intakes on the front bumper, side gills, a sporty window line, and a pronounced rear overhang.

Mazda says the Kodo design language is inspired by the Japanese aesthetic idea that "less is more" and the concept of “Ma” which is described as “the calm and dignified beauty of empty space”.

For the profile of the vehicle, designers were inspired by Japanese calligraphy and the new and reflective white paint helps to accentuate the sculpted lines of the body.

More details will be revealed for the first-ever Mazda CX-60 when it makes its New Zealand premiere at 9.00 am on 9 March 2022. The reveal will happen on Mazda New Zealand’s social channels.