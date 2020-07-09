A Toyota Corolla SUV? 'Corolla Cross' compact wagon revealed

I shouldn't need to remind you that the world is still totally bananas for SUVs of all shapes and sizes. And, even with its ample armada of family wagons, Toyota simply couldn't help but unveil another one today.

This is the Toyota Corolla Cross — a lifted and elongated version of the marque's most famous nameplate. The wide gaping grille and muscular haunches make it look somewhat distinct, and the generous black cladding gives it a 'take me on the beach or the gravel trail' aesthetic.

The Corolla Cross lands smack bang between the two models it borrows most of its styling cues from; the award-winning RAV4 and the upcoming Yaris Cross.

While Toyota New Zealand has confirmed that the Yaris Cross is heading to our shores, don't expect this new model to follow suit. It's more likely to remain an Asian-market exclusive. We've reached out to Toyota New Zealand for confirmation, just in case.

It's based on the same platform base as those two models, the Toyota Next Generation Architecture platform (TNGA). But, it's specifically based on the 'TNGA-C' platform, naturally making it a more direct cousin to the Corolla, as well as the C-HR and Lexus UX.

Compared to a standard Corolla hatch, the Cross is a bit bigger. It is 4460mm long and 1825mm wide. Compare that to the Corolla's 4375mm length and 1790mm width. Interestingly the two models have identical wheelbase dimensions (2640mm), indicating that most of the growth has been in the front overhang and in the rump.

In terms of engines, a four-cylinder petrol 1.8-litre and a 1.8-litre hybrid have been confirmed for the Thai market. The former makes 104kW of power and 175Nm ot torque, while the latter makes 98kW/142Nm from its petrol engine and 53kW/163Nm from its electric motor. Each comes equipped with a CVT.

While the exterior looks all-new, the interior looks almost untouched from the standard Corolla.

The big sweeping dash, familiar touchscreen plinth, and combined digital and analogue information cluster are back. Among the few meaningful differences is the new-generation touchscreen, which includes Apple CarPlay. It also has a much larger boot space (thankfully).

Like the standard Corolla, it also comes with adaptive cruise control, lane centring, and autonomous emergency braking.

