A world full of pink Taycans?

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen a pink Porsche. But imagine if the world was full of them.

That's just what Porsche has done, after working with photographer Tomek Makolski.

A series of photos was created using a single Porsche Taycan, finished in a high-gloss coat of Frozen Berry pink. The photographer took the Taycan across the European countryside in search of locations with colourful, visual distinctiveness.

Tomek Makolski has previously experimented with Lego Porsche models in some pretty cool images, but this time, the car was real.

"After the Lego projects, we were talking about doing something new together and Porsche suggested the idea of shooting the Taycan," says Makolski. "It made me think about the future of mobility and the goal of the series became to show electric cars being that much more prevalent on the streets."

The photographs feature one car that was shot multiple times before being layered on top of each other in post production. It took a lot of effort just shooting the images, let alone finding locations which suited the cars aesthetics.

"I had a few locations scouted and found some more while on the road just by doing research," he explains. "I hadn’t even planned to go to Monaco initially, but my old assistant had just finished a job there and really wanted to be part of the project. In the end, I got a really nice shot across the city to the coast. And from there we decided to go to Marseille. I’d never been and it was amazing, a truly eclectic mix of beautiful modern architecture and old buildings. It looked great, the light was stunning and the Taycan got so much attention there."

The massive road trip took place across Germany, Austria, France, and Monaco before returning to Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart.