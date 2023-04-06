AA Advice: Road safety refresher

We all obey the traffic rules, but sometimes there are rules that we need a refresher on. Before heading out on your next big road trip, refresh your knowledge of these road safety standards.

Navigating roundabouts

You see a real pick-n-mix of indicating and driving styles when it comes to roundabouts. The larger the roundabout, the more wild and woolly the driving can get. While roundabouts can be challenging, it is very important to know the rules “around” it.

Look for the layout signage of the roundabout and move to the correct lane early (when safe), before entering the roundabout.

Give way to vehicles already on the roundabout or crossing from the right.

Be especially careful on multi-lane roundabouts, particularly where the exits are single lane only. Sometimes you’ll need to be in the right lane to turn right but move across to the left in order to take your exit – check your blind spot and look out for other cars changing lanes abruptly, on top of the standard Give Way rules.

Do you indicate correctly?

Correct indicating is not only essential at roundabouts, but also whenever you are driving. Here are a few tips to check that you’re getting it right:

Indicate at least three seconds before you turn.

Always indicate, even if there doesn’t seem to be anyone else around.

Turn off your indicators once your manoeuvre is complete.

Indicate when turning, changing lanes, crossing the centreline, or entering/leaving a parking spot.

Indicate when you merge.

Indicate any time you move further than the width of your car across the road, for instance, when you’re passing a rubbish truck.

The five give way rules

Give way signs are clear, but other everyday situations can be confusing – particularly uncontrolled intersections. The good news is that there are just five rules for how and when to give way:

At stop signs and give way signs. If you’re turning, give way to all vehicles going straight ahead. When turning right, give way to all vehicles coming toward you. At a T-intersection, public access or driveway, traffic on the road that ends must give way to all traffic on the road that continues. If none of the first three rules apply, give way to your right.

Stay focused

Don’t forget the fundamentals when it comes to keeping focus on the road and protecting your safety:

Always wear your seatbelt.

Put down your mobile phone.

Stay sober when driving.

Be alert: if you’re tired, take a break.

How to report dangerous driving

If you spot someone else driving dangerously, call *555. If there has been a crash, or you see potential immediate harm, call 111.