AA Advice: seven essential safety items for your car

Whether you’re on a road trip or just zipping around town, you need to be ready for anything, with a well-equipped car. Here are some key items to keep you safe and help handle a surprise stop.

Torch

It’s no fun trying to change a tyre on the side of the road in the dark, and that’s when having a torch in your car feels like a stroke of genius. Although you almost certainly have a torch on your phone, if you’re waiting for assistance you don’t want to run the phone’s battery down.

First aid kit

This is one of those things you hope you’ll never have to use, but when you need it, you’ll be thankful it’s there. A first aid kit can help you treat injuries while you’re away or unable to access medical supplies.

Choose from a waterproof first aid kit, a vehicle first aid kit, or a more comprehensive Grab & Go emergency kit (Grab & Go kits are popular with AA members, who often keep one in the house and one in the car).

Rug/blanket

You may need to keep yourself warm, or keep someone else warm at the site of a crash.

A rug is also useful to kneel on to change a tyre, to lie on if you need to inspect the underside of your vehicle, or to line your boot if you’re unexpectedly transporting something messy.

Pen and paper

As old school as it is, a pen and paper lets you leave a note. For example, you might need to leave your car on a motorway shoulder if it breaks down, or perhaps you’ve accidentally backed into another vehicle and you can’t wait for the owner to return.

Car escape tool

A car escape tool (pictured top of page) breaks your car window and cuts through your seatbelt in case of emergency. It can easily fit on your keychain, in your glovebox or in your centre console. Make sure you know which window/s in your car are tempered and which are laminated, by checking what’s written on the window (usually in the bottom corner). Escape tools will not break laminated glass, which is used for windscreens and sometimes side windows.

High-vis vest

Keep yourself visible on the roadside in a high-vis vest, whether you’re changing a tyre, waiting for AA Roadservice or helping out at the site of a crash. The AA Vehicle Emergency Kit and the Grab & Go 1 Person Emergency Kit both include a high-vis vest, along with plenty of other emergency items.

Phone charger

If your vehicle doesn’t include a built-in charging tray, have a charger in your glovebox even on short trips. With a charged phone, you have a map, a torch, a way to contact emergency services and entertainment if you’re waiting for assistance.