AA brings its mobile EV charging breakdown vans to Auckland

AA is adding help for EV owners with the launch of two mobile EV charging Roadservice vans in Auckland.

The vans are fitted with lightweight EV chargers which, in 20-25 minutes, will enable enough charge to drive up to 10 kilometres so AA Members can reach their home or a nearby charging station if they break down on the roadside.

These vans will raise the total fleet number to three, joining the existing Wellington mobile EV charger van which launched in 2020. A fourth van will be introduced to Christchurch later in 2022. AA Battery Service National Operations Manager Graeme Fariu says after such a positive response to the Wellington van, it prompted plans to expand the service to Auckland.

“Our mobile charging breakdown van in Wellington is approaching 60 EV roadside rescues in total and Members have been very impressed with the service.”

He says some new or less experienced EV drivers may be unaware that running their heaters, lights and other gadgets all contribute to the amount of charge they have left, and they could get caught short on their journeys.

View EV listings on Driven

“We hope introducing the mobile charging vans to Auckland will give EV owners some peace of mind that if they run out of charge, we are here to help.”

As of July 2022, New Zealand has over 46,000 EVs registered - and numbers are only growing.

Graeme says, “We hope the new availability of the vans may be a swing factor for Aucklanders in the market for an EV who were perhaps hesitant on making the switch due to concerns surrounding the availability of charging infrastructure and range.

“New Zealand is moving towards a higher uptake in EVs partly driven by the Clean Car discount and we are pleased to expand our Roadservice offering to cater for these vehicles.”

The vans are available to AA Members between 7am and 11pm, 365 days of the year at no additional cost. When not attending EV jobs, the vans will also attend battery-related breakdowns of internal combustion engine vehicles. Outside of Auckland and Wellington, the AA currently provides Members whose EVs break down a tow.

The AA also provides AA EV Charge Finder, a platform built in collaboration with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and other industry partners, which collects live information from safe and monitored charge points across the country to help drivers plan their journeys.