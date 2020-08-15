AA Car Care: seven tips you didn't know you needed

Owning a car can sometimes feel like a love/hate relationship. It gets you from A to B and transports your gear, but it can also lead to moments of frustration.

Unexpected maintenance is one thing, but door dings, icy windscreens and parking on the wrong side of the petrol pump can be just as annoying. Here are some simple things you might not have considered – but will be glad you know about now.

Know which side your petrol flap is on

Often forget which side your petrol flap is located? Take a look at the fuel gauge on your dash and there will probably be a small arrow indicating which side the flap is on.

If not, a very small sticker or pen mark placed discretely near the gauge will suffice.

Removing a bumper sticker

Whether it's for a good cause, your favourite band or a place you've visited, bumper stickers help make your car stand out. But if your tastes change or you decide you don't like the look, peeling off a sticker can leave unsightly residue.

The solution? Dampen a sheet of newspaper and lay it over the leftover sticker. After about 15 minutes the residue will soften up and be easy to wipe away.

You can use the side of a credit card to scrape off extra sticky leftovers, but do so gently to avoid scratching the paintwork. Avoid using products like paint thinners or turps: these can damage the paint.

Clean your headlights

After many kilometres on the road, your car's polycarbonate headlights can get scuffed up or cloudy. It doesn’t look good and can reduce their performance.

Smear a little bit of toothpaste or light car polish onto a clean rag and softly smear over the headlights, then wipe off. This will remove the thin cloudy layer from the headlight housing and fill in any tiny scratches.

Prevent door dings in your garage

Pool noodles have another purpose on top of keeping you afloat. If your garage's parking space is a tad tight, they can be a great way to prevent door dings. Affix them horizontally against the wall of your garage and when your doors swing open, they'll provide a soft bumper so you don't bang your doors on the wall. A great solution if you have excitable kids.

Avoid having to de-ice your windscreen

We’re coming towards the end of the winter now, but this one’s still good to keep in mind.

Firstly, make a solution – three parts vinegar to one part water – and mix well. Just after sunset, spray your entire windscreen with the solution, and when you get in your car the next morning, no de-icing should be required.

How to keep your takeaway meal warm on the drive home

If you have heated seats on your car, there are more uses to them than just warming up your rear end!

Just picked up a takeaway pizza? Put your heated seat on the highest setting to keep it nice and warm as your drive home.

Just make sure to put something of weight on top of the box – you don’t want mozzarella all over your dashboard.

Stop your belongings falling beneath your seat

We’ve all been there - you’re in a rush, and as you get out of your car your pockets suddenly empty themselves, resulting in a mad scramble to pick everything back up before you get on your way.

A piece of pipe insulation or something similar (maybe even your old rugby socks) down each side of your seat should put an end to this issue.