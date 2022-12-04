AA DRIVEN COTY 2022: BMW iX is the best Luxury car of the year

Luxury cars should be state-of-the-art, lavishly equipped, spacious and comfortable. The BMW iX, the first of a new generation of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from the German maker, is all of that.

But it’s also our top Luxury car because it does something else top-level models should do: break new ground, innovate and even throw the rulebook away. This class of car is where new design and technology often starts, eventually trickling down to the rest to the range.

BMW started with a clean sheet for the iX, with the aim of creating a cutting-edge luxury car that could show the way for the rest of the brand’s models.

It’s bold to be sure: it has a big battery and big range, a vast lounge-like cabin and futuristic features like a curved widescreen display, tailored powertrain soundtrack designed by Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, a panoramic glass roof that can go frosty at the touch of a button and incredible options like a Bowers & Wilkins sound system that will literally thump you in the back.

The BMW iX feels like the ultimate of everything in one package. Which is exactly what an award-winning luxury car should be.

Runners up: Lexus NX, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53.

BMW iX

ENGINE: 77kWh or 112kWh battery, dual electric motors

POWER: 240kW/630Nm, 385kW/765km, 455kW/1100Nm

GEARBOX: Single speed, AWD

CONSUMPTION: 24.5-26.6kWh/100km, range 390-570km (WLTP)

PRICE: $169,600-$238,900