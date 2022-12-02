AA DRIVEN COTY 2022: Kia Sorento is the best Large SUV of the year

One of the unique propositions of AA DRIVEN Car of the Year is that the panel considers all new vehicles currently on sale – not just those introduced in the current year.

So while the focus naturally falls on the newer models (it’s a fast and ever-improving industry, after all), there’s still room for established vehicles to make another appearance in the winners’ circle if they have the right stuff.

That’s exactly what’s happened with the Kia Sorento. It was our top Large SUV in 2021 and it’s our top Large SUV for 2022.

There are plenty of great seven-seaters around, but nothing has come along in 2022 that can quite the Sorento’s combination of high style, equipment, quality and incredibly broad range of engines – everything from turbo-diesel to turbo-petrol hybrid and plug-in.

The higher-end models’ technology puts many premium vehicles to shame. Consider features like blind-spot view monitor (BVM), which gives the driver a high-res video feed from the rear of the car on the instrument panel, or remote start parking assist (RSPA), which allows you to park or retrieve the Sorento from a tight spot… from outside the vehicle. It’s still a whole lot of family SUV for the money.

Watch the whole COTY show on Zooming with DRIVEN

Runners up: Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Highlander.

KIA SORENTO

ENGINES: 2.2-litre turbo diesel, 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with full hybrid or plug-in hybrid system

POWER: 148kW/440Nm (diesel), 169kW/350Nm (hybrid) or 195kW/350Nm (PHEV)

GEARBOX: 6-speed automatic, FWD or AWD

CONSUMPTION: 1.6-6.1l/100km

PRICE: $59,990-$90,990