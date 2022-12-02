AA DRIVEN COTY 2022: Kia Sportage is the best Medium SUV of the year
The world is your oyster in the medium SUV class: it’s still one of the most popular new-vehicle sales segments in New Zealand and it’s full of interesting options.
But it’s also crucial to remember that core values still really matter to these buyers: ease of use, practicality (especially space) and safety.
The Kia Sportage shines. Never mind that the latest model looks absolutely sensational – it also offers economy and genuine family utility, with loads of rear-passenger and luggage space.
It’s hard to believe such a premium-looking and feeling model can start at less than $40k (which it does at the time of writing, thanks to a special offer). But move up the range and the high-tech equipment fitted to the upmarket versions also more than justifies the extra money asked.
We’re impressed with the lineup of petrol (naturally aspirated and turbo) engines, and the turbo-diesel too. Yes, Kia still offers a diesel and actually it’s a beauty: Clean Car “zero band” thanks to its frugality, smooth and matched to an eight-speed gearbox. And of course there are hybrid models on the way.
Runners Up: BYD Atto 3, Tesla Model Y.
KIA SPORTAGE
ENGINE: 2.0-litre petrol or 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel
POWER: 115kW/192Nm, 132kW/265Nm, 137kW/416Nm
GEARBOX: 6-speed automatic, 7-speed automated dual-clutch or 8-speed automatic, FWD or AWD
CONSUMPTION: 7.5-9.0l/100km, 168-205g/km (3P-WLTP)
PRICE: $39,990 (“limited offer” at time of writing) to $62,990