AA DRIVEN COTY 2022: MG ZS is the best Small SUV of the year

The MG ZS EV has been a groundbreaking plug-in car for New Zealand, offering great battery technology and range, and a comprehensive list of active safety equipment, at a very sharp price – which becomes downright irresistible when the $8625 Clean Car Discount is factored in.

That model was heavily updated for this year, with styling updates and more range, and that certainly plays a big part in this award.

But so does the rest of the range. With all the attention the EV gets, it’s easy to forget there’s also a comprehensive range of petrol ZS models, which are superbly priced, practical and well-made.

The entry model (above left) is a lot of compact SUV for a sub-$20k ask, while the ZST (above right) really ups the game on equipment and driver appeal, with a turbocharged 1.3-litre engine.

That’s three different powertrains for three different models, so you can’t say the ZS is short of choice. There’s a slightly unusual coda to the ZS showroom situation, however: each of the three models also has different frontal styling, as each represents a slightly different generation of updates. But at least you can tell them apart!

Runners up: Hyundai Kona II, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

MG ZS

ENGINE: 1.5-litre or 1.3-litre turbo petrol, 50kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 84kW/150Nm, 115kW/230Nm, 130kW/280Nm

GEARBOX: 4-speed automatic, 6-speed automatic, single-speed

CONSUMPTION: 6.9-7.1l/100km (petrol models), 17.1kWh/100km, range 320km (EV)

PRICE: $25,990-$53,990