AA DRIVEN COTY: The best hybrid electrified vehicles of the year

We’re continuing to reveal the finalists in the AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year awards for 2022. Here, we’re showcasing hybrid electrified vehicles (HEVs).

As with other categories, the focus is on cars launched in the last 12 months, but in fact we have considered all cars on sale as long as they have a five-star crash rating. Assuming you can buy them of course: extreme supply issues for the likes of the Toyota Yaris and RAV4 hybrid (delivery in 2024 for the latter!) models mean we're deemed them ineligible for this year, despite being winners in previous years.

HEV

HEVs combine a combustion engine (usually petrol) with a small battery pack and electric motor(s). They are the ideal entry point to electrification because you don’t have to plug them in; instead, the battery is recharged by energy recaptured during braking or coasting, or sometimes (when the driving conditions are right) by the petrol engine.

HEVs can only drive for short distances on electric power (1-2km is typical), but because they recharge little and often they still offer 30 per cent better fuel economy than a comparable petrol or diesel vehicle. Sometimes even better.

Chinese brand Haval has made huge leaps in quality and ability with its latest SUVs. The new H6 HEV impresses with its seamless hybrid technology; there are four different operating modes, but the car makes the big decisions and you simply get on with driving and enjoying 5.8l/100km thrift.

The Honda Jazz e:HEV is another complex hybrid that presents a simple driving experience. The technology is fascinating: most of the time it’s a range-extender, meaning the petrol engine is running mainly to charge the battery, which in turn drives the wheels through an electric motor. Combine 3.8l/100km fuel economy with the Jazz’s legendary Magic Seat cabin and you have one of the cleverest superminis around.

This year also sees the return of the Toyota Highlander. We decided to put the RAV4 Hybrid to one side this year, because you simply can’t get one. But the Highlander offers the same hybrid/E-Four AWD technology in a larger seven-seat package that ticks a lot of boxes for eco-conscious Kiwi families who still need large-SUV space.