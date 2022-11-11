AA DRIVEN COTY: The best plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) of the year

We’re continuing to reveal the finalists in the AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year awards for 2022. Here, we’re showcasing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

As with other categories, the focus is on cars launched in the last 12 months, but in fact we have considered all cars on sale as long as they have a five-star crash rating.

PHEVs

Like HEVs, PHEVs also bring a combustion engine together with a battery and motor – but the electric component is more substantial, providing anywhere between 40-100km of EV running and the ability to plug in and recharge.

The Eclipse Cross PHEV takes Mitsubishi’s proven plug-in technology and packages it in a great-value compact-SUV format.

The battery provides a claimed 55km range and Mitsubishi was one of the first PHEV makers to give its models DC fast-charging capability – so when it’s convenient, you can plug into public stations and make the most of that electric running (it’ll charge in about 20 minutes). The powertrain also features Mitsubishi’s Super-All Wheel Control AWD system.

It’s a Mitsubishi double in this category. The larger Outlander moves the company’s PHEV tech on considerably (it also costs more, of course). It’s based on a new platform, it has a new petrol engine and a larger battery pack that gives a claimed 84km of electric range – and the same ability to fast-charge as its smaller sibling.

For a complete change of pace/shape, we’ve also been quite taken with the Volkswagen Multivan T7 this year. Now based on a car platform, it’s a truly refined people mover with 50km of pure-electric range and a load of clever seating configurations. Despite the size and specification, VW NZ has also managed to keep the entry-level model under $80k, meaning all three of our finalists come with the full PHEV $5750 Clean Car Discount.