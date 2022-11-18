AA DRIVEN COTY: The best sports/performance cars of the year

We’re continuing to reveal the finalists in the AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year awards for 2022 – and rapidly getting towards the big reveal of the class winners and overall victor.

Following last week’s focus on Clean Cars, this week we’re looking at two extremes of the automotive spectrum: the Passenger and Sports & Performance Classes.

As with other categories, the focus is on cars launched in the last 12 months, but in fact we have considered all cars on sale as long as they have a five-star crash rating.

The best sports and performance cars for 2022.

The new M240i brings a bit of old-school BMW flavor to the maker’s latest technology packages. There’s a lusty six-cylinder engine and even though it’s AWD, it really does have the feel of a traditional RWD model when you’re pressing on.

The C8 Corvette is a landmark model for Chevrolet: the first in the line to have a mid-mounted engine. It’s also a landmark model for countries like NZ: the first Corvette designed and produced from the factory in right-hand drive. We love the supercar looks and beautifully balanced handling. We especially love the new 6.2-litre V8 and sporty, responsive chassis. It’s as much driver’s delight as American muscle car.

But small can be smart, too. Hyundai’s N division has taken the compact Kona SUV and turned it into a hugely entertaining hot hatch. The crackling 2.0-litre engine and eight-speed wet-clutch transmission deliver a high-octane experience, but it’s a performance machine that also has a sense of humour. Case in point: hit the N-mode button and the digital instrument panel bursts into virtual flame.