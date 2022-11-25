AA DRIVEN COTY: The best utes and vans of the year

We’re continuing to reveal the finalists in the AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year awards for 2022 – and rapidly getting towards the big reveal of the class winners and overall victor. on December 2.

Here we announce the finalists in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) category.

LCV

The LCV category covers utes and vans that can be driven on a standard car licence. There’s quite a bit of crossover into other categories of course – consider the enormous popularity of double-cab utes as family and lifestyle vehicles in NZ, for example.

However, it’s still useful to draw a distinction between LCVs and other genres because they are still built with slightly different priorities in mind, using different hardware.

The Ford Ranger has been big news in NZ this year, the brand new model introducing a number of firsts (turbo-diesel and petrol V6 engines, for example) and some very clever features like the “box step” for easier tray access.

But the Toyota Hilux is far from forgotten and has made a stronger showing than ever in the sales charts, going neck-and-neck (massive grille to massive grille?) with Ranger some months. While weren’t able to drive it for consideration this year, it’s also worth noting the flagship SR5 Cruiser has gained a 140mm-wider track and an extra 20mm ride height for even more presence and off-road ability.

And yes, there’s a van in with a look for COTY too. The Hyundai Staria is available as both an LCV and people mover, and it’s great to drive in either guise because it’s actually based on a passenger platform (it has a lot in common with the Santa Fe SUV underneath). We’re focusing on the van version here of course, and what’s really impressive is how the extra refinement hasn’t compromised its cargo-carrying capabilities. Simpler rear suspension brings increased payload, a very low floor makes it fully forklift-loadable and it boasts nearly 5000 litres of loadspace. Looks like a space shuttle, too.