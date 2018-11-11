AA Driven COTY 2018: Why the Kia Stinger GT made the top 10

The Kia Stinger GT was designed in Europe and honed as a true Gran Turismo sedan on the Nurburgring racetrack. AA Driven Car of the Year judges describe it as a brilliant large rear-wheel-drive sports saloon.

“Slickly styled, quick off the mark, well-priced — the Kia Stinger GT feels like the sequel to Australia’s ocker rear-wheel drive sports sedans that we never had. It turns more heads than many of its European contemporaries, and backs that up with exceptional balance and poise on challenging roads. In the large sedan sphere, it’s grand fun.

“As a ‘first attempt’, it’s brilliant,” they said.

The Stinger is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo engine that puts out 272kW of power and 510Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The interior is said by Kia to be “aircraft-inspired” and the seating position is low to give drivers and passengers a sportier feel.

There are Nappa leather seats and a range of active safety features and technology that help combat slipping or skidding.

Although a large four-door sedan, fastback styling features a sharply sloping roofline that defines it as a sporting grand tourer.

The Stinger GT has been an international success, in terms of sales (initially limiting availability for local enthusiasts) and acclaim from journalists. All of this from $69,990 plus on-road costs.

