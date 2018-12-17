Best in class: AA Driven Car of the Year category winners crowned

Micro/Small Car winner - Suzuki Swift Sport

Suzuki raised the bar again with Swift Sport, which delivers a well-balanced compromise between driving fun and everyday practicality.

Not only does the Swift Sport have a plethora of safety features, it performs well at speed.

This is an instant classic.

Small/Compact Car winner -Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz has made a major leap in technology with its hatch and luxury features taken from its more expensive products.

This is the complete package, offering a great looking hatchback with class-breaking technology such as MBUX and “Hey Mercedes” plus must-have standard safety features.

Medium/Large Car winner - Holden Commodore

This is has been the most anticipated vehicle from Holden NZ in its nearly 65-year history, and it has proved more than worthy of the Commodore name.

From the moment you take your place behind the wheel, this new take on a Holden icon will delight. This is a Commodore like no other.

Luxury Car winner - BMW 5 Series/M5

The user-friendly technology is class leading while added to the range this year is the M5 sports sedan that takes this segment to a new level.

It’s more than the “baby 7 Series”; instead the 5 Series, including the M5, leads the way when it comes to technology, styling and performance.

Small SUV winner - Volvo XC40

In the words of the other famous Swedish brand, Abba, for Volvo, the winner takes it all — thanks to its looks, safety and performance.

The fun interior and high level of safety features make the XC40 the notable new addition to Volvo’s family. Its youthful appeal will attract new customers to the brand.

Medium SUV winner - Subaru Forester

The Forester provides all the practicality of a medium-sized SUV with the performance benefits of Subaru’s all-wheel drive and next-generation EyeSight.

The new model cements Subaru’s reputation for providing practical and tough vehicles that are ideal for the Kiwi lifestyle.

Large SUV winner - Mazda CX-8

Mazda’s distinctive “Kodo” design ethos tops the CX-8’s list of best characteristics, making it a stand-out in this segment.

Its interior quality and finish easily rivals European SUVs and gives it a firmly premium feel, while the diesel engine is a refined unit.

Luxury SUV winner - Jaguar F-Pace

The British brand's first SUV has made a huge impact on the New Zealand market as it takes on other premium vehicles, thanks to its F-Type DNA added to a stylish medium SUV.

It has British racing heritage on the outside while the class-leading luxury touches inside make it a winner.

Utility winner - Volkswagen Amarok

With an interior found in VW cars and SUVs, plenty of safety features and ease of use in any road condition, the Amarok proves you can combine stylish looks with durability.

Volkswagen’s dual-cab 4WD utes have become a firm favourite with Kiwis, and with their growing levels of performance, interior comfort and towing capacity it’s easy to see why.

Sports/Coupe winner - Mazda MX-5

Mazda’s fourth-generation MX-5 keeps getting better and better, not only in looks but performance, making it a sports car for the masses.

The iconic two-seater might be a fraction of the price of its European competition but brings the joy to the drive thanks to its go-kart style ride and on-road control.

EV/PHEV winner - Hyundai Kona EV

From the start, Hyundai realised it was onto something special when it launched the EV version of the Kona compact SUV. And it is proven correct with this win.

It’s being heralded as the family friendly electric SUV by Hyundai but is more than just a people mover thanks to its real world battery performance.

