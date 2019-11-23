Can Renault's fire-breathing Megane RS take home the COTY title?

The Renault Megane R.S. is a hooligan hot hatch with enough set-up adjustability to double as an everyday runabout without making too many compromises. And it has enough fancy new safety and convenience tech to hold its own. The end result is more than expected at the price. A bonus is that it sounds fantastic in sport settings.

It offers a nice balance of form and function with a subtle “chequered flag” theme used sparingly, such as the front fog lights. While a manual is available, the six-speed dual clutch gearbox is simply brilliant, offering not just manual paddle control but launch control for when the time is right.

On track, the Megane R.S. is awesome, arguably the most fun, the most agile and most rewarding hot hatch on sale.

Think the Renault Megane R.S. should win AA Driven Car of the Year? Click here to vote for it as People's Choice

It is feature- and tech-packed, including adaptive cruise control, five driving modes suitable for cruising or trimming lap times, a configurable dash, plus the handy daily helpers, such as a tight turning circle and user-friendly reverse parking camera.

Renault is justifiably enthusiastic about its Megane R.S:

“True to Renault’s long and proud motorsport pedigree,” it says, “the new Megane R.S. has been engineered with Renault’s Passion for Life in its DNA. The addition of rear doors and the phenomenal EDC automatic gearbox means this vehicle appeals to many, works as a daily driver, and at a touch of a button becomes a track-ready weapon.

“Elegance, refinement and aggression — the new Megane R.S. is an era-defining vehicle for Renault New Zealand.”