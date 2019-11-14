Dark horse: Mazda's eye-catching 3, a Car of the Year contender

The popular Mazda3 reached fourth-generation status in 2019 and made a significant move upmarket with pricing to reflect the new position.

It has eye-catching hatch and sedan body styles and delivers modern safety equipment across all grades. And its confident driving dynamics are a strong suit on more challenging roads.

The car shines brightest on longer journeys that confirm the comfort and support offered by the front seats as a highlight of the new Mazda3, along with some effective measures that have reduced road noise.

An attention to detail interior combines a tidy control layout with high quality materials to define where mainstream meets premium in the 2019 market.

Mazda New Zealand is equally proud of its new model and its achievement in the AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year Award.

“Mazda is delighted the all-new Mazda3 has been nominated as a finalist. The first of the seventh-generation Mazda vehicles has proved to be very popular with New Zealand motorists who love the stunning look and feel of both the hatch and the sedan," it said.

“The Mazda designers have delivered an amazing vehicle with head-turning design features, outstanding driving dynamics and an incredible range of safety features that saw the vehicle emerge as the safety star of a recent Australasian New Car Assessment Programme with a 98 per cent score for adult occupant protection.

“The All-New Mazda3 has set new standards in the segment that makes it a very strong contender for the Driven AA Car of the Year.”

