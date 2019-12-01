Game changer: Toyota's RAV4 leaps into the COTY race

A striking new look has changed the face of the Toyota RAV4 to reflect a keen off-road rugged nature. Loads of space inside and an exceptionally wide boot loading area means storage is easy. The cabin area is also spacious, refined and comfortable.

With 2.5-litre hybrid models included in the line-up, the RAV4 ticks even more boxes and offers outstanding levels of fuel economy. An urban-oriented front-drive 2 litre, 2.5 AWD and a rugged Adventure model are also included in this year’s line-up covering a range of specification and price that’s kind to most SUV-buyer budgets.

Toyota supplied the hybrid for our testing, which is fitting as it’s easily the most popular model in the range.

The comprehensive levels of safety technology as standard fitment across the entire range make this SUV a great choice.

Toyota’s chief operative officer Neeraj Lala is very positive about the new RAV4: “Since it first debuted at the 1989 Tokyo motor show, it has been a pioneer and set the bar for SUVs. [With the production version launched in 1994] Twenty-five years later, the fifth generation has raised the bar once again with advanced safety systems, and new adventurous styling.

This new RAV4 is poised to change the game in the local medium-sized SUV market, and the outstanding number of sales since launch has reflected this. RAV4’s nomination for the AA Driven NZ Car of the Year 2019 reflects the sentiment of the New Zealand motoring public for low-emission and lifestyle oriented SUVs, and we are thrilled that is a top 10 finalist.”