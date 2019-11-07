Is the Jaguar I-Pace a true electric driver's car?

Jaguar’s foray into electric vehicles has been an international success with the I-Pace taking out multiple awards and winning over customers, not just overseas but in New Zealand.

From the moment Driven sat behind the steering wheel at the global launch in Portugal, we knew the I-Pace was a vehicle that would stand out, not just for its exterior design but also as a leader in the EV crossover segment. The unique aluminium architecture works with the aerodynamics, giving it a coupe-style SUV stance while the interior has all the features you’d expect of a premium SUV.

The battery pack contains 90kWh of lithium ion batteries with 432 battery pouch cells using nickel manganese cobalt. They combine to produce 294kW of power and 696Nm of torque, which is up to Supercars Championship standard. That torque is impressive, going from 0-100km/h in 4.8s.

But it’s the every day driveability that makes the i-Pace a finalist for AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year. And Jaguar NZ’s managing director, Steve Kenchington, agrees that the nomination is special for the I-Pace.

“There is a sense of pride within the Jaguar office that the all-electric I-Pace has been nominated locally as a finalist,” he says.

“The first Jaguar was produced over 70 years ago and its original vision of being a driver-focused performance vehicle is very much felt when being behind the wheel of an I-Pace. We believe that I-Pace deserves to be nominated because it is truly a luxury performance SUV.

“As well as zero emissions, I-Pace delivers performance, refinement and range, together with outstanding responsiveness, agility and day-to-day useability.

“The I-Pace is a true driver’s car and, above all, a true Jaguar,” says Kenchington.

