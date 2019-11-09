Peugeot's stunning 508 charges into Car of the Year contention

With its strong design, frisky-yet-frugal powertrain, and premium level of fit and finish, the 508 GT has the potential to overcome any residual prejudice against French cars in this country.

It’s so good, in its looks, in its performance, and in the ability of the cabin to lift your mood, that it could also refute the decline of the spacious four-door sedan. Still want that SUV?

Except the 508 GT isn’t a sedan. The two body styles available are a swoopy five-door Fast Back that looks like it escaped from Le Mans ($55,990), and a wagon ($57,990) that increases rear seat headroom and expands luggage space by a further 50 litres, with little collateral damage to the sporty visuals.

Both are powered by a 1.6 litre turbo-petrol four that pumps 167kW of power and 300Nm of force into a new eight-speed auto.

The highly biddable front-drive chassis benefits from adaptive electronic dampers that take their cues from several driving modes.

With the 508 GT range, Peugeot has placed two leonine models among segment lambs in the New Zealand price positions, sending the value-for money into orbit. For both feel worthy of a $75,000 tag.

Peugeot New Zealand says the new 508 delivers on the French brand’s “core ambition to provide its customers with a stimulating and rewarding car to drive; wrapped in a modern design, powered by highly efficient engines and packed with the latest technology usually expected in cars far more expensive”.

“With class leading levels of quality, only the range-topping 508 GT is offered in New Zealand starting from only $55,990. We encourage anyone considering a medium-sized car from any brand to drive it and make up their minds.”