Toyota Corolla: New Zealand's safest car is also its most popular

Raw data rather than judge’s opinion selected the new Toyota Corolla as the safest new vehicle on New Zealand roads.

Unlike the other categories in the inaugural AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year Awards, judges have no bearing on the safety award.

Instead, the winner is found by data analysis from every new car independently tested by The Australian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP).

In 2018, New Zealand’s Safest Car also happens to be the best-selling passenger vehicle on the market.

“The Safest Car Award isn’t judged, it’s calculated with data from the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme, and I’d like to congratulate Toyota for this important recognition,” said AA motoring service general manager, Stella Stocks.

The testing saw 154 vehicles destroyed between 2017-2018. The models chosen for testing represent 95 per cent of new vehicles sold.

The Corolla scored highly in all four key areas of testing, with scores of a 96 per cent for adult occupant protection, 83 per cent for child occupant protection, 86 per cent for venerable road user protection and 76 per cent for safety assist.

ANCAP chief executive James Goodwin praised Toyota for the list of collision avoidance technologies that are standard on all Corolla variants, including autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist.

Toyota Corolla hatch frontal offset test at 64km/h. Photo / ANCAP

“The safety improvements provided in this generation of the Corolla are a significant step forward,” he said.

“The Corolla is a trusted nameplate and Australia and New Zealand’s highest selling passenger car, so it is encouraging to see this affordable, volume-seller continue to achieve a high safety standard.

“This result clearly shows safety is not a luxury, with private and corporate fleet buyers able to access high levels of safety as advanced collision prevention technologies become increasingly available.”

