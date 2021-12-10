AA DRIVEN NZ CAR OF THE YEAR: People's Choice winner revealed

The AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year class categories and overall winners for 2021 were decided by a panel comprising Dean Evans, David Linklater, Andrew Sluys (all from DRIVEN), Ian Green and Cade Wilson (both from the AA).

Watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN NZ AA NZ COTY award show by clicking here

But for our COTY comeback we also opened up a People’s Choice award, inviting readers to vote for their favourite from a list of NZ’s top 10 selling new vehicles: Ford Ranger, Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi ASX, Mitsubishi Outlander Mitsubishi Triton, Nissan Navara, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Hilux, Toyota RAV4 and Suzuki Swift. In fact, we decided to make it 11 and include the Tesla Model 3, as recognition of the growing important of EVs in the NZ market in 2021.

Up for grabs was a $5000 fuel voucher from either AA Smartfuel/BP or ChargeNet, covering both petrol/diesel and EV options.

The response was overwhelming, with nearly 50,000 votes received. So what does the Kiwi public think best represents the spirit of motoring in 2021? The Tesla Model 3 “wildcard” triumphed, showing how tastes have changed in what has surely also been the year of the EV in NZ – if not necessarily in sales, then certainly in spirit.

The winner of our People’s Choice prize draw is Roy Morris, who appropriately enough voted for the Tesla Model 3. Roy will be receiving that $5k voucher courtesy of AA Smartfuel/BP or ChargeNet – so congratulations and enjoy!