About time: Nissan GT-R to gain hybrid power in 2022

While it was once the Japanese brand that was on the cutting-edge of performance, Nissan is now a very different state of affairs, with its iconic R35 GT-R remaining largely unchanged for over a decade.

This could be put down to the Carlos Ghosn fiasco that went down a couple of years ago, or it could be to do with the lack of funding put into performance cars in the electric age.

Thankfully, a recent report out of Japan seemingly confirms that the GT-R will receive its much-needed update before the end of next year, and also gain a hybrid power mill.

Dubbed the R36, this new GT-R will reportedly retain its twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine, but gain a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to help bring emissions down and patch holes in the engine's performance.

Unsurprisingly, adding this mild hybrid system should increase the power output of the V6 engine which currently produces 440kW. We wouldn't be surprised to see it eclipse the 500kW mark.

While it might be an all-new car, expect this GT-R to share a platform with the upcoming 400Z. It's worth noting that these underpinnings have been taken directly from the 370Z.

The Japanese report finishes by claiming that this new GT-R will be unveiled before 2022 is finished, with this new model hitting showrooms sometime in 2024.

Nissan performance enthusiasts should be able to bide their time with the 400Z which is set to go on sale before the end of this year.