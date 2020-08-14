ABT's bonkers Audi RSQ8-R debuts as the world's fastest SUV

If there's one thing that German tuner ABT is known for, it's making already-fast Audi models ludicrously fast, and that's exactly what has happened with the new RSQ8-R.

Starting out life as one of the world's fastest SUVs, the RSQ8 didn't need much help to officially move up to that top spot, but ABT has done it, and only plans to sell 125 of them.

ABT hasn't just plucked this 125 figure out of thin air either, the RSQ8-R is being built to celebrate the brand's 125th birthday, meaning that it has been pumping out painfully powerful European wagons for over a century.

You might've heard about ABT's take on the Audi RSQ8 that released late last year, but it turns out that 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h simply wasn't enough.

This new RSQ8-R features a brand ECU mapping, and a specially-designed intercooler, which provides the SUV with a hefty 544kW and 920Nm of torque. A slight bump over ABT's other RSQ8 model.

This means that the Audi SUV can now hit a top speed of 315km/h, making it the world's fastest SUV, taking the title off the Bentley Bentayga Speed. 309km/h was the magic number that the British SUV held.

Aside from the power updates, the RSQ8-R also benefits from a massive 4-inch stainless steel exhaust system, meaning that the kids will be able to hear the Audi coming from at least 2 kilometres away.

On the inside, the updates are subtle with the seats and armrests embossed with ABT's logo, as well as a few special plaques to remind passengers of the SUV's rarity.