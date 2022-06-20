Access your Audi’s data instantly with your fingertips

Sponsored Content

Owners of Audi’s made between 2008 and 2018 can now connect with their cars via a complimentary DataPlug that sends essential information to an app on their phones, enabling them to target more efficient driving practices, monitor fuel use, gauge vehicle performance, activate roadside assistance during breakdowns and emergencies, and manage servicing more conveniently.

The DataPlug, which resembles a slightly bigger memory stick, plugs into the diagnostic port of virtually all Audis newer than 2008 that do not already have connect capabilities built into the vehicle. The Plug and Play app which gives you all the useful information your DataPlug has to offer is also complimentary and is compatible with both IOS and Android operating systems.

For Audi it is important that all of their owners enjoy a similar experience, and it shouldn’t stop when a customer leaves the dealership. Audi connect Plug and Play unlocks up-to-date vehicle information and functionality which takes comfort and driving enjoyment to a new level at no extra cost.

“As a tool, the plugs are another channel whereby we can stay connected to the customer at the right moment of their ownership journey, to provide an enhanced customer experience,” says Alex Brown, Audi New Zealand National Service Manager.

The owners of Audi’s compatible for a DataPlug simply download the app on their phone, then contact a dealer to have the DataPlug installed and connect the app and the plug via Bluetooth. The dealership will also instruct them on how to use the Audi Connect Plug and Play service and get the most benefits from it.

“From the customer’s perspective, Audi Connect allows them to understand where and how they can maximise the performance of their vehicle.

“It takes comfort and driving enjoyment to a new level by offering a range of assistance, information, entertainment, and security features such as a direct line to roadside assistance to keep customers connected and safe wherever they go.”

A key feature of the app is the ‘My Audi’ section, which gives immediate access via your phone to information like the car’s mileage, vehicle identification number (VIN), the fuel level, and even where the car was last parked when it synced over. It will also show the kilometres or the number of days remaining until the car is due for its next service appointment. Additionally, it will send out Automatic Service Reminders (ASR) and users will have registered their preferred service provider when first using the app, enabling prompt and convenient service appointments to be made.

Those who use their Audi as their work or business vehicle on occasion will find the app’s digital logbook invaluable. It has an automatic log function that records trip data such as starting point, destination, date and time, journey duration, and route. The app can then export that journey data to other a PDF document as required.

The app also logs driving data, and acceleration, vehicle speed, engine speed and braking behaviour, which is measured and analysed with a statistical breakdown given at the end of a journey.

“This lets you learn from your own driving style and helps you reach your destinations more efficiently.”

The monitoring of fuel expenses will become a lot easier with Audi Connect Plug and Play, as the DataPlug can register each refuelling process, and fuel costs can be quickly logged manually with the app showing your fuel price per trip.

The service will speed up the arrival of assistance after a breakdown or accident as the app has a ‘breakdown and assistance’ section that provides access to national 24/7 roadside assistance or Audi NZ’s servicing hotline. There’s the option of transmitting the location of the vehicle or calling up important tips on what to do in an emergency.

Audi Connect Plug and Play will also add ‘gamification’ in the near future, which will give drivers rewards and trophies for their efficiency. For more information, find out whether your car qualifies for this free electronic upgrade.