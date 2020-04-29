Accused fraudster's mind-blowing car collection set to fetch millions at auction

Those in the market for some of the world's most collectible cars will be tuned into RM Sotheby's auction in October this year, when an incredible collection will go under the hammer.

All 230 cars set to be sold are from Najeeb Khan's collection, who was the CEO of Interlogic Outsourcing before declaring bankruptcy, and having numerous clients accuse him of fraud.

Dubbed the 'Elkhart Collection', the 230 cars and 30 motorcycles have been carefully curated over the past few decades, and contains some extremely expensive metal.

Almost every single important car in the history of the world can be found here, including a 1967 Toyota 2000GT and an incredibly valuable 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing.

And that's just the start, other highlights include a 1969 Lamborghini Miura S, a 1966 Shelby GT350 Hertz, a 1968 Iso Grifo, a 1953 Fiat 8V Supersonic by Ghia, and Jaguar's revived Lightweight E-Type.

Khan also saw the value in a handful of newer vehicles including a 2006 Ford GT, a 1997 Hummer H1, a 2010 Alfa Romeo TZ3 Zagato, and a handful of the usual Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

A raft of trailers, engines, race cars, and motorsport memorabilia is also going under the hammer, making the auction over 560 lots strong.

Like most seized property auctions, everything here will be selling without reserve, but don't expect to get any bargains.

Most of the aforementioned vehicles have previously fetched seven figures at auction including the 2000GT and Mercedes Gullwing.

Take a look at the incredible collection here