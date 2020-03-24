Adorable Suzuki Jimny tough guy looks ready for the apocolypse

It's been just a few short years, but the Suzuki Jimny has already established itself as a favourite among the custom community.

We've already detailed a raft of aftermarket Jimny kits, ranging from the sinister 'Black Bison' to Dakar-inspired gravel bashers. Now, there's a new way to make your Jimny look like something from out of this world.

It's produced by the folks at Wald, the same company behind the aforementioned Black Bison. This kit, named the Sports Line Black Bison kit, switches the black-on-black-on-black for a faux forged carbon fibre look and radically different bodywork.

The bodywork changes include an ineffectual rear wing, a more savage set of flared arches, a bonnet with more fins and wings than a school of snapper, and a front fascia that makes the little Jimny look like a mini-me Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

For this model, Wald has also given the Jimny a makeover underneath, too. It's been lifted via a revised suspension and damping system. Additional bash-plates help protect its vital components from damage on the rough stuff, too.

A set of meaty Dueler M/T muddies help ensure the little off-roader's performance on the brown stuff.

