Adult star Renee Gracie's million-dollar Bathurst return rejected

Supercars driver turned adult entertainer Renee Gracie is reportedly set to miss out on a Bathurst 1000 wildcard after revealing plans to chase the dream.

Last month, Gracie revealed plans to spend $1 million to make a comeback to the sport she left in 2017.

The former two-time Bathurst 1000 competitor said she will use the money she has made from her adult entertainment career on OnlyFans — where she told news.com.au she earns “six figures a month” — to buy her own team, as part of a plan to race at next year’s iconic Bathurst 1000.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Supercars officials labelled the plan “a publicity stunt” and don’t expect her to apply.

“She is just using the sport to sell more videos. It is not even worth commenting on because it is not going to happen,” an official told the publication.

Gracie has some hoops to potentially jump through if she wants to race in Supercars again.

She would have to ensure her Superlicence is still valid and if not, ensure she can qualify with 13 points under the FIA or Motorsport Australia Superlicence points system over the past five years.

She would then have to either be a top six driver in the Super2 Series, have raced three rounds of the Supercars Championship in the past five years, six rounds of the Supercars Super2 Series in the past three years or hold a minimum of a Gold FIA Driver categorisation.

If she does not meet the criteria, she can apply for a dispensation to be considered by Motorsport Australia and the Supercars Commission.

Speaking to news.com.au last month, Gracie said she knew Supercars would “be the tough one to crack”. She also admitted she wouldn’t come back to win Bathurst, but rather create new memories and experiences.

“Bathurst, I’ve been there, I’ve done that, it’s such a crazy thing,” she said. “You literally just have to survive and you can do well. I think that’s also another good thing about it, you don’t actually have to be the best to end up on top and that’s been proven time and time again. It’s just survival. It’s the people who are smart, clever, have a great team on board, strategically run the whole weekend well. That to me would be enough.

“For me it’s more a celebration and I want it to be fun. I lost my passion for racing because racing was such a small side of it. All the other s*** was just getting in the way and it would do my head in. Appearance, what I looked like, just meeting people and getting scrutinised for absolutely everything that I did, racing was such a small thing.”

While her Supercars plans appear to be on the backburner for now, Gracie is looking to raise money for the Black Dog Institute.

She has set up a charity fundraising option on her OnlyFans page, with prizes — including mobile fans, laptops and signed posters — to be given to every donor until October 31, with the aim of raising $10,000 for the charity.

Gracie said her social media followers chose the Black Dog Institute, a charity focusing on mental health.

“I’ve wanted to raise money for charity for some time. So I asked my social media followers to suggest what sort of cause they wanted to help,” Gracie said. “Most if not all of my followers are male. Many are former soldiers who suffer from PTSD. They chose mental health. I suggested a number of mental health charities and the overwhelming winner chosen by my fans was the Black Dog Institute.

“It’s a great cause. The Black Dog Institute does so much good work and we should all try to support them whenever we can. So often, men’s mental health is overlooked because of the perceived stigma in talking about it and coming across as vulnerable, but this is changing and has to change.

I can’t think of a better way to join my fans as well as in thanking them by raising funds, as well as putting a spotlight on men’s mental health during Mental Health month.”

