Ahera EV: luxury SUV or extravagant home theatre/office? There's no need to decide

Think the Tesla Model X has the best combination of wacky doors and big screens in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) business? Think again.

Aehra bills its itself as a "new global ultra premium electric automotive brand" and "Italy's first and only pure-play EV brand". Its first car is called simply the Aehra SUV.

But there's nothing simple about the design of the vehicle. On the outside, it's dominated by a three-metre-long wheelbase with minimal overhang and some outrageous apertures: dihedral doors at the front and gullwing-type at the rear.

With everything open it looks like an aircraft, flaps extended, coming in to land. That makes sense: company founders Hazim Nada and Sandro Andreotti are keen pilots and previously launched Aero Gravity in Milan, Europe's largest indoor indoor vertical wind tunnel. They think aero and they think big.

The cabin takes advantage of the bespoke flat-floor BEV platform and long wheelbase. The party piece (literally) inside is the full-dashboard-width screen, which Aehra claims "delivers a true step-change in entertainment and in-vehicle working".

When the SUV is in drive mode, the screen sits in a lower position, displaying the expected speed, range, heating and ventilation settings and navigational instructions. The two outer areas of the screen serve as virtual exterior mirrors, relaying high-definition images from two front exterior side cameras.

But when the vehicle is parked, occupants can choose to extend the screen upwards, transforming the cabin into a home theatre or an office.

“From the outset, the SUV, and the Saloon that we will unveil early next year, were designed as true products of the digital age to reflect and accommodate our customers’ modern and busy lifestyles,” says Aehra chief design officer Fillippo Perini. “With the screen fully extended, the occupants can relax and enjoy a movie, perhaps when the car is charging or when a parent is waiting to pick up a child from school or a party. And for those who have work to do, the screen and the spacious interior afford the perfect solution for video conference calls.

"Instead of staring at your smartphone or laptop, you can sit back and not only see all the participants on the call in perfect high-definition clarity, but also listen to them with crystal-clear, pitch-perfect audio quality.”

A smaller oblong-shaped touchscreen is mounted in the centre of the dashboard. Located between the driver and the passenger, it enables both front-seat occupants to control the most often-used functions such as navigation, heating/ventilation and entertainment.

The yoke-like steering wheel is also oblong, carrying the Aehra logo and an Italian flag. A small digital strip inserted into the upper section of the steering wheel provides the driver with key vehicle information.

Aehra says the SUV's seats are inspired by those in supercars in terms of support and comfort, but with further inspiration from the aeronautic industry in terms of lightweight construction and strength.

They are made from aluminium, carbon fibre composite and leather, and aim to mirror "first-class aircraft accommodation" says the company. In the rear, passengers can recline their seats fully into a relaxation or sleep mode.

What we don't have is any information on the BEV powertrain or chassis technology as yet. But then, driving isn't the USP of the Aehra SUV.

The Italian-American company says it is "substantially self-funded so far, and is finalising its first external investors round".

The Aehra Saloon will be revealed in April 2023. Deliveries of both are expected to start in late 2025; a rollout is planned for key markets, including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States.