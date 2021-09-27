Home / News / AirBnB with a racetrack? It's the petrolhead's dream!

AirBnB with a racetrack? It's the petrolhead's dream!

By Maxene London • 27/09/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Missouri AirBnB With Racetrack
Missouri AirBnB With Racetrack

What more do you want from a summer holiday than the smell of burning rubber wafting through the air?

This AirBnB with a racetrack in its backyard is the ultimate petrolhead's dream holiday. 

Located in Pomona, Missouri, Little Talladega is set on a 60 acre property and can house 16 people. There are 6 bedrooms, 12 beds, and 6 and a half bathrooms all housed within this Tuscan style home which also features a swimming pool, tennis court, arcade, basketball court, billiards table, baseball diamond, playground, and 2 racetracks. 

Again for the people in the back: TWO RACETRACKS.

Though, admittedly, the tracks aren't huge, they're certainly big enough to drift on or hold a karting sized Grand Prix with 15 of your nearest and dearest.

Read More

If that wasn't enough, the ginormous garage is kitted out with go-karts and AVT's, and even has enough space to create a little kart course. 

It's clear the mansion is set up for car enthusiasts to enjoy, with two of the bedrooms kitted out with car beds. The racing fun can continue long into the night!

The facilities are nothing short of insane. Who would you take along?

 

 

By Maxene London • 27/09/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Subaru WRX STi Subaru WRX STi
Subaru WRX STi

$78,350

Mazda Atenza 25SL package Mazda Atenza 25SL package
Mazda Atenza 25SL package

$22,690

Honda Freed Hybrid Honda Freed Hybrid
Honda Freed Hybrid

$18,990

Honda Odyssey M aero package Honda Odyssey M aero package
Honda Odyssey M aero package

$22,150

We Recommend