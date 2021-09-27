AirBnB with a racetrack? It's the petrolhead's dream!

What more do you want from a summer holiday than the smell of burning rubber wafting through the air?

This AirBnB with a racetrack in its backyard is the ultimate petrolhead's dream holiday.

Located in Pomona, Missouri, Little Talladega is set on a 60 acre property and can house 16 people. There are 6 bedrooms, 12 beds, and 6 and a half bathrooms all housed within this Tuscan style home which also features a swimming pool, tennis court, arcade, basketball court, billiards table, baseball diamond, playground, and 2 racetracks.

Again for the people in the back: TWO RACETRACKS.

Though, admittedly, the tracks aren't huge, they're certainly big enough to drift on or hold a karting sized Grand Prix with 15 of your nearest and dearest.

If that wasn't enough, the ginormous garage is kitted out with go-karts and AVT's, and even has enough space to create a little kart course.

It's clear the mansion is set up for car enthusiasts to enjoy, with two of the bedrooms kitted out with car beds. The racing fun can continue long into the night!

The facilities are nothing short of insane. Who would you take along?