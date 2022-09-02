Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm arrives: Kiwis, your $350k road racer is ready

The ultimate Alfa Romeo Giulia arrives in New Zealand this month. Some of the numbers around the GTAm are very small: there are only four allocated to NZ from a global build of just 500 vehicles, for example.

But some of the numbers are also very big: like the $349,990 price for the finished product, an incredible $210k premium over the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio.

For that, Kiwi buyers get a highly collectable and highly capable track-ready version of Alfa's performance sedan, with 397kW (up 22kW) and a 100kg weight reduction contributing to a 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds. There's a special Race drive mode and launch control function.

They're all pre-sold, of course; pre-configured by their new Kiwi owners as well. Following the reveal of the Giulia GTA and GTAm in late-2020, buyers went through a "tailored consultation process" and each will now receive a certified, numbered vehicle. They've been able to personalise the car by selecting brake calipers, seatbelts, interior stitching, liveries and roll bar.

Alfa says the new GTAm is inspired by the Giulia GTA of 1965: the Gran Turismo Alleggerita (meaning "lightened", see gallery below) developed by Autodelta and based on the Giulia Sprint GT.

The Giulia GTAm features carbon fibre for the roof, front end, rear diffuser, grille and mirror caps, 20-inch wheels with single locking nuts, carbon ceramic brakes with coloured calipers, Lexan second-row and rear windows, Sabelt sports seats with six-point harnesses, and Alcantara wrapping all around the cabin (including the rear bulkhead). The steering wheel carries a numbered badge on each car.

The exterior has a full aero kit and the front/rear tracks are wider than the standard car. The titanium Akrapovic exhaust has central exit at the rear.

The GTAm is only offered in two colours: Montreal Green and Edna Rossa - the latter a special red that's exclusive to this model. The badging for the GTAm is also protected under clearcoat rather than applied over the top; now that's attention to detail.