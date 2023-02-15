Alfa Romeo Tonale tops ANCAP tests

The Alfa Romeo Tonale, due to arrive in New Zealand this month, has scored top marks in safety testing with a 5-star ANCAP rating.

Alfa's small SUV performed well in all four key areas of assessment, offering good all-round performance for the protection of adult and child occupants and vulnerable road users, and for their ability to actively avoid a crash through standard-fit collision avoidance systems.

“The five-star ANCAP safety rating for the Alfa Romeo Tonale sees it added to a growing list of Small SUVs with strong and green safety credentials,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.

The Tonale's top rating in the Australian safety evaluation adds to the Stellantis brand's run high scores, with the Giulia and Stelvio have also achieving 5-star ANCAP ratings.

“We are very pleased that the extensive safety features inherent in our Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid have now been recognised here in Australia," said Billy Hayes, Stellantis' senior vice president, India and Asia Pacific Region.

The Tonale, which is named after one of Italy's highest mountain passes, sits on a heavily re-engineered version of the Jeep Compass platform and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology that includes a 0.8kWh battery and a 15kW electric motor; while Alfa calls it a "mild hybrid", the separate electric motor means the vehicle can in fact travel on electric power alone for very short distances.

The powertrain produces 118kW/240Nm, with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Alfa Romeo claims "diesel-like" fuel economy of 5.6l/100km.

The Tonale is set to arrive in New Zealand this month in two specification levels: the $59,990 Ti and the $66,990 Veloce, with both qualifying for a $2129 Clean Car Discount thanks to the 48-volt hybrid technology. A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version is expected later this year.