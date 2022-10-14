All-new BMW M2 set to launch in New Zealand in first half of 2023

The all-new BMW M2, which had its world premiere on Wednesday, will launch in New Zealand in the first half of 2023.

The second generation M2 combines compact dimensions, powertrain, and chassis technology from the BMW M3 and M4 to create a two-door sports car. It'll be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

It complements year-long celebrations and launches to mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M, following world premieres in 2022 of highly significant models in their own right: the iX M60, M3 Touring and XM.

The athletic appearance of the new BMW M2 stems from its compact dimensions, powerful proportions and hallmark M design features.

It is 119mm longer and 16mm wider than the first generation M2 but 7mm lower, giving it a sleek road presence. Its wheelbase has grown by 54mm compared with

the outgoing model while adding 38mm to the front wheel track and 4mm to the rear.

It features the large, frameless BMW kidney grille with its horizontal bars, prominently flared side skirts and muscular wheel arches. The rear end of the new BMW M2 sports a boot lid spoiler, a prominent rear diffuser insert and two pairs of 100mm diameter exhaust tailpipes.

Five exterior paint finishes are available for the new BMW M2, including the new Zandvoort Blue and Toronto Red metallic. The M Carbon roof will be offered for the first time on a series production M2, featuring as standard equipment on New Zealand specification vehicles.

The BMW M straight-six engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology delivers a maximum output of 338kW, 36kW more than that of the previous generation M2 Competition, and 550Nm or torque.

The new BMW M2 completes the sprint to 100km/h from rest in 4.1 seconds with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and in 4.3 seconds with the six-speed manual gearbox. It can power from 0 to 200km/h in 13.5 seconds (automatic) or 14.3 seconds (manual). The new BMW M2 features a rear-wheel-drive setup regardless of the transmission choice.

Inside, shift lights appear in a new graphical layout on the 12.3-inch information display. It also features a BMW Head-Up Display as standard on New Zealand models, and the new BMW iDrive system enables full personalisation with the BMW ID and My BMW App, while smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also included as standard, as well as a 5G antenna system for optimised connectivity.

The driver and front passenger have standard M Sport seats with integral head restraints and perforated surfaces in ‘Vernasca’ leather. Optional M Carbon bucket seats use carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the structural elements of the seat cushion and backrest and feature cut-outs in the side bolsters and below the head restraints. As a finishing touch, the M Carbon seats are trimmed in ‘Merino’ leather with exclusive highlights.

Comfort features fitted as standard in the new BMW M2 include three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus, ambient lighting and the powerful harmon/kardon surround sound system. Automated driving and parking systems include Front Collision Warning, Speed Limit Display with no-overtaking indicator, Lane Departure Warning and Parking Assistant.